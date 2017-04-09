Computer Science blog Colbert report books 2011 dodge

Date: 2017-04-09 06:54

"The first offer we ever had to have a song in a commercial was from an English mayonnaise company, and they offered us a lot of money — crazy money," he says. "Especially at the time, it was insane."

"We really like really repetitive hooks, because that's what Dan and I grew up listening to," Carney says. " Dan grew up listening to blues, and I grew up listening to classic rock. But we both kind of bonded mostly over Wu-Tang samples and hooks of Stax Records and old soul records."

Two weeks ago, Colbert invited both members of The Black Keys, as well as Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig, onto the stage of The Colbert Report for a " sell-out-off " to decide Colbert's Best Alternative Music Album Grammy vote. (Colbert is eligible to vote because he'd won a Grammy for the holiday album A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All.)

But the reality is that people are increasingly turning to digital books. In February, e-books outsold paperbacks for the first time ever , growing 757 percent compared with the same month last year. And one reason B& N has avoided Borders 8767 fate is thanks to the Nook, which has successfully grabbed a quarter of the e-book market away from Amazon.

Auerbach and Carney formed The Black Keys in 7556. They were initially active in Akron, Ohio's underground music scene, and released their first two albums — The Big Come Up and Thickfreakness — after recording tracks in Carney's basement.

But a manager advised them to pass, telling them that commercializing The Black Keys' songs would alienate their entire fan base and ruin their careers.

"I had this fascination with four-track recorders when I was in high school," Carney says. "And that's how the band started. Dan was just starting to play guitar, and I was just starting to get into this four-track recorder I bought. And Dan knew I had a drum set I couldn't play. And our brothers encouraged us to get together and jam."

